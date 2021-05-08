PhilHealth benefits for health workers affected with COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health workers who were hospitalized due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may avail of the COVID-19 benefits for inpatient case management, both in public and private facilities.

This is based on PhilHealth Advisory No. 2021-010.

Last year, the agency has issued Circular No. 2020-0011 which ensures financial protection of every Filipino during calamities through health insurance.

The circular also gives importance to health workers for their essential role in this time of the pandemic.

Under the said circular, health workers are eligible for the COVID-19 benefits for inpatient case management with no payment.

In a statement, PhilHealth said they are currently reviewing the guidelines of their benefits packages.

“Sa kasamtangan, ang nahisgotan’g Circular magpadayon nga hingpit ug moepekto; ug magpadayon ang PhilHealth sa paghatag sa full financial risk protection ngadto sa mga public ug private health workers nga naospital tungod sa COVID-19, hangtod sa dugang nga pahibalo,” PhilHealth’s statement read.

The agency is also urging health care providers to fast-track the process of claims for reimbursement, through submitting a copy of the SARS-CoV-2 test result of their patients, including the necessary documents in filing a claim for full financial risk protection.

Other documents, such as a copy of clinical charts, shall also be needed for a claim evaluation. /rcg