Lapu-Lapu City’s Operation Tuli resumes on May 22

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Boys in Olango Island can now have themselves circumcised.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said that the city would resume with its “Operation Libreng Tuli” program on May 22, which was not implemented last year due to the pandemic.

Pre-registration made through the different barangays on Olango Island started on May 3 and will continue until May 15.

The city’s free circumcision will be held at the open court located in front of the mini City Hall in Olango Island.

“Pag miaging tuig sa dihang nag ECQ pa ta, na problema ang mga Mama kay wala pa natuli ang ilang mga anak,” Chan said.

(Last year, while we were still under ECQ, mothers were faced with a problem regarding their uncircumcised children.)

“Karon nga nagpabiling single digit na lang ang kaso sa COVID sa atong syudad, mao na ni ang gipaabot sa mga inahan para mahinayon na gyud ang kahingpit nga maulitawo na ang ilang mga anak,” he added.

(Now, that our city’s COVID cases is also already down to a single digit, the appropriate time that mothers have been waiting for has already come to help their sons become teenagers.)

Chan said he would not allow the threats of the pandemic to be a hindrance for these boys.

He said that a separate schedule would be announced later for the circumcision of boys in mainland Lapu-Lapu.

Pre-registration will also be made through the barangays.

Earlier, the local government of neighboring Cebu City announced that it would not yet allow free circumcision drives this summer.

