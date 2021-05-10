Pungko Ta Poy! opens in Mactan

Pungko Ta Poy! opened on the first street food restaurant that offers authentic Cebuano street food Pungko Ta Poy! located at Bloom Building Saac 11 along M.L. Quezon Highway in Lapu-Lapu City.

Opened last May 8, 2021, Pungko Ta Poy! offers an array of dishes with more additional meals soon to be added to their menu.

Its menu includes fried chicken, Kwek-Kwek, siomai, and their signature “Flavored Ginabot.”

What started as a small kiosk, a few meters from its current location, its loyal customers grew all thanks to its homemade and authentic dishes.

The restaurant also offers scrambled smoothie that comes in classic, ube, and pandan flavor.

As a local restaurant that supports local products, its menu extends far beyond traditional Cebuano street food.

Their dishes are infused with style and creativity with the use of wooden places, cutleries, and coconut cups sourced from Cebu, Benguet, Surigao, and Palawan.

According to Reymart Inot, one of the store managers, it is part of the restaurant’s advocacy to support locals on top of promoting complying with the health and safety of its customers.

/bmjo