Woman survives jump from Marcelo Fernan bridge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 28-year-old woman was rescued by the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group-7 after she jumped off the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at 6:47 this morning, May 10, 2021.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Noel Rogelio Avenido said that before the incident, they saw the woman walking on the bridge, through a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

When the woman arrived in the middle of the bridge, she suddenly jumped off it.

Luckily, Avenido said that there was a fisherman near the area when the incident happened, who immediately rescued the woman.

The woman was later transferred to the rubber boat owned by the PNP-Maritime Group-7 before she was brought to the shore.

When they reached the shore, he said that an ambulance from the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) was already waiting to bring the woman to the hospital.

Police Major Aibert Jay Samson, chief of police station 5, also said that the woman was conscious when they brought her to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

“Buhi ra man to sir kay na-rescue ra man dayon sa Maritime Police,” Samson said.

(She was alive because she was rescued immediately by the Maritime Police.)

***

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

/dbs

Related Stories

Chan wants railings installed in old Mactan-Mandaue bridge to deter suicides

Ahong proposes cash reward for v-hire driver who stopped suicide attempt on Mactan Bridge

Mental health, suicide hotline calls up in 1Q 2021 — DOH

Lapu-Lapu eyes free medical services for mentally challenged persons