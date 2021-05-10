400 Mandaue residents receive P3.5K aid from Red Cross

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 400 residents from Barangays Ibabao-Estancia, Maguikay, Alang-Alang in Mandaue City received cash assistance worth P3,500 from the food- and cash-based humanitarian assistance program of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) held at the multi-purpose gym in barangay Ibabao-Estancia on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Lawyer Maria Vera De Jesus, PRC- Cebu Chapter administrator, said that the beneficiaries were those who weren’t able to receive financial assistance from the government.

The program is in partnership with the American Red Cross that aimed to help families who were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic especially during the enhanced community quarantine.

De Jesus said the distribution of cash and food assistance to beneficiaries was being done since last year nationwide and would end this month.

However, she said only the most affected places were given.

In Cebu Island, it is only in the four cities namely, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay, and Cebu City.

In Mandaue City alone, there were 3,000 beneficiaries.

She said the program was made up of 3 components.

For the first component, residents who have a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 received P3,500, food packs, and 25 kilos of rice.

In component 2, these were the residents affected and lost their jobs during ECQ. They also received P3,500.

For the third component, these were the volunteers who helped the PRC to identify, verify beneficiaries of the program, among others.

De Jesus said they would conduct a post monitoring to beneficiaries on how the program helped them.

Pablita Lumbag, 53 years old, a resident of Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, said she was very happy to receive the assistance as her daughter lost her job as a private school teacher during the ECQ.

