With COVID cases down, Mandaue lifts liquor ban

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — With the active COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City going down, the city government decided to lift the liquor ban today, May 10.

Mayor Jonas Cortes signed Executive Order No. 14 on Monday, May 10, lifting the liquor ban that was implemented last February 20, 2021.

This followed after the city only only recorded 320 active cases in the city on Sunday, April 9 or a positivity rate of 5 percent.

The liquor ban was imposed last February 20, 2021 after the city registered a 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate. According to the DOH, the active cases on Feb. 20 in the city were 728 cases.

Under the EO, any person, including owners and managers of hotels, resorts, restaurants, convenience stores, sari-sari stores, and other establishments, can now serve and/or sell intoxicating alcohol or alcoholic drinks within the city.

However, they must follow the guidelines and protocols to be able to serve or sell liquor.

Business establishments with business permits together with a license to sell and/or license to serve will be allowed to sell and serve liquor, if they only have one of these, then they may only serve or sell liquor.

They should also only accommodate up to 50 percent of their maximum capacity of seated customers regardless of the floor area.

Establishments shall also display their business permits together with their permit to serve and sell and display signages of the allowed capacity at the entrances, among others.

They also need to install footbaths, hand washing facilities, alcohol dispensers, among others.

Establishments should only serve liquor before the curfew or from 11 p.m to 4 a.m.

