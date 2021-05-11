Msgr. Cris Garcia passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The founding priest of the Society of the Angel of Peace (SAP) has passed away, a church official here confirmed.

The Garcia family, in a statement issued to members of the media on Monday, May 10, announced that Msgr. Cristobal Garcia passed away.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Monsignor Cris Garcia, on May 10, 2021. He died while receiving care in Manila for complications including pneumonia, heart failure, and acute kidney failure,” portions of the statement read.

“We are currently making arrangements to bring his body home to Cebu where he will be in state before burial. We will make future announcements regarding the arrangements for his wake and funeral, but we would like to request everyone’s patience and understanding that guests may be limited due to the ongoing pandemic,” it added.

As a prominent priest, Garcia was the former chairperson of the Commission on Worship of the Archdiocese of Cebu; business manager of the Bag-ong Lungsoranon, the official publication of the Cebu Archdiocese; and spiritual director of Bukas Loob ng Dios and the World Apostolate of Fatima.

He was also known for his vast collections of religious icons and paintings.

Garcia founded the SAP on March 25, 1992, with a focus on liturgical services and worked for the construction of a chapel now known as the Archdiocesan Shrine of Hesus Nazareno in Cansojong, Talisay, 12 kilometers south of Cebu City.

