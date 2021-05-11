COVID-19 variant from India now in the Philippines — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 variant first detected in India is now here in the Philippines.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press briefing on Tuesday that the B.1.617 variant was detected from two individuals in the Philippines following genome sequencing.

Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of the Department of Health’s (DOH) Epidemiology Bureau, also said in a press briefing that the two positive samples were among the 46 specimens that went through the latest run of genome sequencing.

Among the 46 samples, 23 were also found positive for the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa and four were positive for the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

De Guzman said one of the ROFs (returning overseas Filipinos) is a 37-year-old sea-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW) currently in Soccsksargen. He arrived in the Philippines from Oman on April 10. His specimen was collected for testing on April 15.

He was isolated in a hotel in Metro Manila upon arrival and recovered on April 26. He went through additional home quarantine in Soccsksargen until May 10. His repeat RT-PCR test was conducted on May 3, where he tested negative for the virus.

“The case is already well and remained asymptomatic,” said De Guzman.

Meanwhile, the second ROF is a 58-year-old sea-based OFW currently in Bicol Region.

De Guzman said he arrived in the Philippines from the United Arab Emirates on April 29. His samples were collected on April 24.

She added that the patient was isolated in a temporary treatment and monitoring facility in Clark and was declared recovered on May 6.

Health authorities earlier said the B.1.617 variant currently being investigated was found to have 15 mutations, including the E484Q and L452R.

Experts say that the E484Q mutation is similar to the E484K called the “escape mutation” that helps the virus get past the body’s immune system, while L452R was found by a Californian study to be an efficient spreader of the virus.

According to De Guzman, the version of the variant from India that was detected from the two ROFs was the B.1.617.2, which also contains the T478K mutation located on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.