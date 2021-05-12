LOOK: Marijuana plants worth P4.48M uprooted in Tagbao plantation

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 12,2021 - 07:22 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More than 11, 000 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants were uprooted Monday night, May 10, in a plantation located in the mountain barangay of Tagbao in Cebu City.

The marijuana plants worth P4.48 million were found in an 800 square meter plantation in Sitio Sampinit.

But its cultivator, who was identified as a certain Boy Ardimer, eluded arrest, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said in its report.

PDEA-7 said that samples were already sent to their laboratory for examination while the rest of the uprooted plants were destroyed on site.

Photos are courtesy of PDEA-7: