Guardo to DWUP: Start profiling affected residents for road opening

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo is asking the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) to start the profiling of residents that will be affected by the road opening in Barangays Sambag 1 and 2.

In his privilege speech during the Council’s regular session on May 12, 2021, Guardo said that the road construction is expected to begin this year and there is a need to identify how many families will need to be relocated.

READ: Sambag 1 and 2 to get new road

There will be families affected in the road widening of MH Aznar and TV Pavillion Streets still in relation to the road opening.

“The start of the construction is expected this year in Sambag 1 and the portion in Sambag 2 will follow once the entire one-kilometer stretch of the access road is cleared from informal settlers and the portion of the private property that will be affected will be expropriated to pave the way for the road connection,” said Guardo in his speech.

The DWUP is told to conduct a socio-economic survey or profiling of the affected residents as they will be prioritized in the relocations.

Furthermore, the two barangays are urged to look for a property for the construction of a medium-rise building as a relocation site for the affected families.

Guardo is also asking the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to already prepare the Program of Works and Estimates (POWE) and to conduct a geodetic survey in connection to the road widening and opening.

Finally, the councilor is urging the Appraisal Committee to negotiate the donation of a portion of a private property that will be affected in the road opening by way of Deed of Donation.

The City Council has approved all requests of Guardo in his privilege speech and the councilor is confident that the executive department will support the realization of the projects.

“I believe this will be very beneficial to our residents in Barangays Sambag 1 and 2 particularly those students of the Universities that were located in the area and likewise address the accessibility in times of disaster and emergency response,” said the councilor. /rcg