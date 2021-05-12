Mandaue City captures 4 of 7 Sugbusog awards

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City won four of seven categories in the Cebu Provincial Government’s Sugbusog vegetable gardening contest this year.

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Mayor Jonas Cortes and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia along with Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and other city officials led the inspection of Sugbusog gardens and nurseries in the city.

Barangay Subangdaku won the Best Barangay large category in the district level of the Sugbusog vegetable gardening contest.

The barangay’s 1.8-hectare garden has various fresh vegetables like chili, eggplants, tomatoes and calamansi, spring onions, cabbage, among others.

Purok Magsasaka of barangay Subangdaku won the Best Purok in purok level.

Rogellio Sulad of barangay Subangdaku also won the Backyard category.

Jesus Cortes a resident of Zone 4 in barangay Canduman is still the district level winner of the Household Containerized Gardening category.

Cortes, city officials, and residents swore to Gov. Gwen to support the Sugbusog program.

Garcia thanked the city for its support of the province’s program.

Garcia said the Sugbusog program helped Cebuanos who participated in the contest in this time of pandemic as their attention is now on how to produce their own vegetables instead of thinking about what is happening around, the COVID-19 cases and issues about COVID-19.

She said the program also enables Cebuanos to consume and eat healthier foods that could boost their immune system.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said passion, cooperation, and unity were the key elements of their successful gardening. /rcg