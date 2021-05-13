105K Cebu City residents registered in vaccine program, 20K vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More Cebu City residents have expressed their desire to get vaccinated through registering in the Pabakuna.com site of the city government.

In the latest count of the Vaccination Operations Center (VOC), at least 105,716 residents have signed up for the vaccination program.

At least 20,041 have already gotten their first dose of the vaccines. This includes 3,016 people with comorbidities, 5,344 health workers, and 10,202 senior citizens since March 24, 2021.

Among those who have gotten the first dose, at least 2,009 already got their second dose including 1,220 health workers, 181 senior citizens, 6 indigents, 13 uniformed personnel, 323 essential workers, and 262 others.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the city health officer-in-charge, said they are thankful to see that the public has placed its trust in the vaccine to hopefully end the pandemic.

As the roll-out for the first dose will resume, Ibones hopes more individuals will get registered especially since the number of doses the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will allocate to Cebu City will depend on the list of registrants.

“Kung daghan niregister, daghan pud ilang iallocate. So kailangan moregister na gyod sila,” he said.

The DOH-7 recently allocated 27,000 AstraZeneca doses to Cebu City allowing the VOC to resume roll-out on May 11, 2021, in four vaccination sites.

While the vaccines are limited, Ibones said people should be registered by now so that when their priority groups will be activated, they will immediately be scheduled at the nearest site.

For now, the city accepts walk-ins but eventually, the vaccination sites will stop accepting these unregistered individuals and only those that have received a text message from the city government will be accepted.

“Paregister lang ta daan aron kun naa nay available nga bakuna, segurado na nga mavaccinated ta,” said Ibones. /rcg