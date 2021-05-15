Councilor of Brgy. Day-as nabbed for illegal recruitment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An incumbent barangay councilor of Barangay Day-as in Cebu City ended up in jail after he was arrested for illegal recruitment.

Barangay Councilor Regalado Hisoler Jr. was brought to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) detention cell on Friday, May 14, after he was served an arrest warrant issued by Judge Maria Lynna Pacamalan Adviento of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 58, in Cebu City, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, head of the intelligence unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in an interview today, May 15.

Judge Adviento issued on May 4 the warrant of arrest against Hisoler stemming from a case accusing him of violation of Republic Act 10022 or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

The arrest warrant was served on Friday, May 14 inside the Day-as Barangay Hall.

The case against Hisoler was filed last 2018 by four complainants, whom he later admitted to be his trainees, said Caballes.

The four complainants allegedly paid a certain amount for a job abroad to Hisoler’s partner in Manila, who ran a recruitment agency, but they were not sent abroad to work.

Caballes said that Hisoler was just responsible for recruiting the four trainees.

Hisoler told Caballes that that was why he could not provide how much the complainants paid because the payments were channeled directly to his partner’s agency in Manila.

Caballes said that Hisoler would remain detained at the CCPO detention cell until after the court would decide on where he would be jailed.

