Red Cross mobile clinic to bring ‘vaccination sites’ nearer to Cebu’s residents 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos especially those living far from the cities’s capital and want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may no longer need to go to the vaccination sites once the Philippine Red Cross would launch its mobile vaccination clinic in Cebu next month.

Lawyer Maria Vera De Jesus, PRC-Cebu Chapter administrator, said the program, which is a replication of the mobile vaccination clinics that were already launched in the National Capital Region (NCR), aimed to supplement the vaccination efforts of isolation facilities of the local government units.

It also aims to make it more convenient for people living far from the cities to get vaccinated without the hassle of traveling from their homes far from the vaccination sites.

De Jesus said that they planned to launch this in June or July.

She said they were coordinating with the Department of Health, UBE EXPRESS BUS that would serve as the facility and LGUs that would need their services in providing vaccines to its constituents.

She said that the vaccines would still come from the LGUs and that the PRC would just help in providing convenience and vaccines to their constituents living from afar, who would want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Magroroving po siya (bus) so, merong registration system so hindi po kami lalabas nang wala pong nakaschedule or appointment, so ang registration system po ay nasa parte nang UBE Express based on the existing guideline na meron tayo kasi ginagawa na siya sa NCR. In a day po kung saan ang vaccination doon po pupunta ang bus tayo na ang lalapit sa kanila,” said De Jesus.

(It will be roving so there will ba registration system. We cannot go out if there won’t be a schedule or appointment. The registration system will be on the part of the UBE Express based on the existing guidelines that we already have because these were already done by the NCR. In a day, we will go there where the vaccination will be held and we will go there. We will be the ones who will go nearer to them.)

They have also already inspected the bus that can accommodate 5 to 7 patients in the waiting chairs each with physical distancing and two doctors, two to three nurses/vaccinators and a data management handler.

The bus is also equipped with CCTV, a monitor and has an area for the cold chain. It has also a ramp for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

