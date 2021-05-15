Cabancalan fire: 10 houses destroyed; P300K worth of properties lost

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 15,2021 - 01:18 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated P300,000 worth of property went up in smoke after an early morning fire today, May 15, razed five houses and gutted five others in Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO1) Antonio Montajes of Mandaue City Fire Station, fire investigator, who pegged the damage to property at P300,000, said that no one was injured or hurt in the fire.

Montajes also said that this was the first residential fire incident that happened in the city this month.

He said that initial investigation showed that the fire was reported at 6:11 a.m. to the Cebu City Fire Department, who responded to the reported fire.

At 6:18 a.m., the fire was raised to the second alarm and 30 minutes later it was put out or at around 6:40 a.m.

Montajes said that the Cebu City Fire Department responded first because they thought that the fire scene was in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Sitio Pilit in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City is near the border of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Talamban Barangay Captain Dario Arcilla, who was there at the fire scene, said during an interview with CDN Digital that some of the residents in the area were Cebu City voters and he was there to check on their situation.

Montajes also said that they were checking reports that the fire was allegedly caused by an unplugged gadget or an electric fan.

He, however, said that they had yet to verify this report.

With this, Montajes reminded the public that before going to sleep, they should unplug their gadgets and electrical devices to avoid fire from happening.

