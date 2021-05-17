Lapu CSWDO clarifies: Death of employee not due to COVID-19 vaccine

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has clarified that the death of their employee was not caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

Annabeth Cuizon, the head of CSWDO, said that Zosima Managbanag, 42 years old and a resident of Barangay Pajo here, died on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021.

Cuizon admitted that Managbanag received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. Managbanag was inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She was scheduled to receive her second dose on May 21, 2021.

But based on her death certificate, Managbanag succumbed to severe metabolic acidosis secondary to diabetic ketoacidosis.

“Naa to siya’y thyroid (problem) unya diabetic pa gyud siya. Iyang sugar (level) niabot ug 500,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon appealed to the public not to be scared to receive the vaccine due to this incident.

“Para na sa protection nato no so dili ta mahadlok magpa-vaccine. Atong giawhag ang atong mga kaigsuonan nga kung duna tay opportunity nga libre nga vaccine, ato nang i-grab nga opportunity,” she said.

