MVCs to boost Lapu-Lapu’s war vs Covid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD) has inspected today, May 18, 2021, a bus that will be utilized as Mobile Vaccination Clinic.

The project is in partnership with the city and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Lapu-Lapu/Cordova Chapter.

Cyril Dwight Alegado, the chapter service representative of PRC Lapu-Lapu/Cordova Chapter, said that they will also assign manpower for the said bus, including a doctor and a nurse.

The PRC will source out their supply for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines from the LCHD, which will be administered for free.

“For now mam, magagikan ni siya sa City Health, sa DOH (Department of Health) gyud mismo. Ang amoa lang ani is the manpower,” Alegado said.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the LCHD, during the inspection said that they will be asking the PRC to provide another bus, which will serve as a waiting area for post-vaccination.

During the post-vaccination, a vaccinated person would be asked to stay for 30 minutes for possible adverse side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Ang ato man gung post-vaccination mag-need man gud na siya ug longer time. So taas-taas, dako-dako gyud na ang imong seating capacity,” Realiza said.

She added that the bus can accommodate 12 persons per batch of persons to be inoculated.

Realiza also revealed that the bus will be used for A4 priorities or essential workers.

Realiza said that the vaccination for A4 priorities will start in the last week of June. /rcg