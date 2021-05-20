Cebu City makes appeal to turn NOAH into vaccination site

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government is planning to use the property of BigFoot Studios in South Road Properties (SRP) once again.

This time as a vaccination site.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama, in a press conference on Thursday, May 20, announced that operations of the New Normal Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) will officially cease this May 30, and that the last batch of patients isolated there are due for discharge on Thursday also.

NOAH is housed in the building owned by American feature film and TV production and distribution company BigFoot Entertainment.

“Actually convertible gyud ni siya kung mosugot ang management under ni Michael Gleissner (this is convertible to a vaccination site if we’re permitted by the management under Michael Gleissner),” said Rama.

According to the vice mayor, the site can accommodate a larger number of individuals who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and that it has a wide parking area.

Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera, NOAH manager, said the city is also willing to provide free transportation for those who will be vaccinated there, should the owner heed their request.

“The City Government has enough buses which we can utilize during those hours,” said Pesquera.

Under the memorandum of agreement (MOA) the city and BigFoot entered into in 2020, operations for NOAH as an isolation and treatment facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have ended last May 15.

But on May 5, the city has stopped admitting new patients there.

Cebu City has so far four vaccination sites. These are located in Robinsons Galleria, SM Seaside City Cebu, and the Banilad and Senior High School campuses of the University of Cebu (UC). /rcg

