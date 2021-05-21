Project Balik Buhay reopens registration in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Project Balik Buhay (PBB), an initiative of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), reopened its registration on Friday, May 21, 2021, to facilitate more applications from the business groups in Metro Cebu for safer workplaces.

The reopening of their registration came in response to the request of the Visayas COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) and the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

As included in their registration guidelines, applicants from different groups such as people organizations, micro and small establishments, sari-sari store vendors, tricycle drivers, and other community groups shall complete all needed requirements to be fully registered.

The applicants must log on and register at www.projectbalikbuhay.com

Along with the registration, the applicant or the company representative must also secure a copy of the pre-listing requirements. At the upper right portion of the page, the applicant must click the black button and the documents will be directly downloaded. This includes the Company Information Document, Statement of Management’s Responsibility, and the Employee Master File (DOH Masterlist Template for COVID-19 Electronic Immunization Registry).

The Statement of Management’s Responsibility should be signed and approved by the company’s management and Human Resource personnel. Also, the Employee Master File must be filtered according to its priority codes (A2, A3, A4-C) and also a separate Summary Cover Sheet presenting the total number of employees per priority code.

Once the applicants completed the registration requirements, they must email them to [email protected] The submitted documents will first be evaluated and subject to approval from DOH.

Project Balik Buhay aims to ensure safer workplaces for workers as Metro Cebu continues to reopen and recover its economy and slowly gain ground in control of the COVID-19 disease. This allows the private sector to perform its role in its fight against COVID-19.

READ MORE:

Project Balik Buhat goal: Safer Workplaces

Climatu OKs PBB relaunch

Business groups support Project Balik Buhay