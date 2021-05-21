Expect cloudy skies over Metro Cebu this weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | May 21,2021 - 10:23 AM

Ginatilan, Cebu–Metro Cebu can expect cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms until Saturday due to an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said on Friday morning, May 21, 2021.

“For tomorrow, expected nato is cloudy gihapon. Basically, same sa atong masinati karong adlawa. Naa gihapon tay chances sa rainshowers,” said Angelica Orongan, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

(For tomorrow, cloudy weather is still expected. Basically, same as what we are experiencing today. There are still chances of rainshowers.)

The forecasted temperature for today will range from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 39 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Pagasa-Mactan says fair-weather is expected over Metro Cebu.

“By Sunday, expected nato nga mas maayo na ang atong panahon. So generally, fair weather,” Orongan added.

(By Sunday, we expect better weather. So generally fair weather)

