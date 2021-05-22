Things that you need to be reminded of every now and then

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Stop for a second today.

Stop what you are doing and think of the things that lead you to where you are today.

You are far from where you used to be.

You are now getting closer to the things and dreams you have been working on.

So, today, stop and remind yourself of the things that you have learned.

You have come a long way— getting to where you are now was not an easy feat. So remind yourself to be kind to yourself and just think of how far you have already come.

You know better, do better— now that you have faced some challenges in life, you know you can do better because now you know better. Be better for yourself so you can also be better for others. In times of uncertainty choose silence and never argue with people who do not deserve your energy.

You are brave and courageous— you have fallen a lot of times and here you are still standing up and choosing to fight. Remind yourself that you have fought hard and well and that you deserve to be where you are today.

It’s okay to let go— letting go of the baggage in life along the way will allow you to think clearer and feel freer.

Pain is part of life— crying and sacrificing your happiness are the little things that can cause you pain in making your life better. Embrace the pain that comes your way, because it will not last forever. Learn from it.

Do not rush things —do not rush yourself into doing anything you are not ready to do. Patience is the key to being a better person and never forcing things to make you feel better or join a bandwagon.

Remind yourself of what you have done for yourself that has led you to where you are now.

Learn to be happy and content with the life we have.

