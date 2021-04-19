Things to do to help you change for the better

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Human as we are we seem to get stuck at a certain point in our lives.

We feel like we can no longer do better, and we don’t see change as a big part of turning a new leaf in our lives.

Change is good. Change is constant. Change is what you need from time to time.

Ready for a change? Read on.

Courage— in order for you to change for the better, take courage and take flight. Let your courage take you to places you have been wanting to, change that mindset of being too scared and controlling.

Mistakes— these will make us feel like change is bad, but in reality, it is not. Mistakes are made so you can change to do something that is better and greater.

Practice— do new things and practice them the way you have been practicing the art of being stuck. Learn and appreciate change and let it flow into you.

Patience— in order to change you have to learn to let go and be patient with the things that are bound to happen in your life. Just hang tight.

Differences— once you know each others’ differences, and you think it is just too much to patch up, this is your sign that you too need to take a break and head to change your circle.

These are just some of the basic things we all need in order to welcome change in our lives.

What are your own tools to welcome change?

/dbs

Related Stories

Lessons from the timeless story of the small prince

Be at peace with yourself by accepting these things

One year in quarantine, did things change? Read on

Let go of those habits that can drag you down

Habits to a happy life

You can’t grow by having these people in your life