9 illegal STL bet collectors arrested in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Nine alleged illegal bet collectors for a Small Town Lottery (STL) were arrested in Mandaue City from May 20 to 21.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said the yellow booths were not dismantled nor confiscated but were just photographed while the other pieces of evidence were brought to the police station.

The suspects will face charges of illegal gambling.

Earlier, Royina Garma, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager, said that STL booths found in Mandaue and Cebu City are illegal. She said that only STL operations in Cebu province and Lapu-Lapu City are legal after these have secured all the necessary permits to operate.

Garma said the PCSO was losing P12 million a day to illegal STLs in the two cities. She claimed that the losses affected their programs and services for people in need.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that they will do their best to crack down on illegal small-town lottery (STL) in the city.

Cortes said he had already urged the MCPO to intensify their anti-illegal gambling operations.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, ABC president, said they have already been instructed by the Mayor to coordinate with the police regarding the presence of booths in their villages to stop their proliferation. /rcg