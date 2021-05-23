Dagami Warriors upset Kisela Knights, continue unbeaten run in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors has stayed undefeated after five games in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

This after, they staged a huge upset by beating the inaugural conference’s overall third placer, the Iloilo Kisela Knights and went on to beat the Cebu City Machers last Saturday evening, May 22, 2021.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors scored 11.5 over the Kisela Knights’ 9.5 despite the latter winning the blitz round, 4.5-2.5.

However, they bounced back strong, grabbing four wins and a single draw in the rapid round to score 9-5 that sealed their victory against the Kisela Knights.

Each win in the rapid round is equivalent to two points, while the draw is worth one point. Thus, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors scored nine against the Kisela Knights’ five.

Leading them was their import, Israeli Grand Master (GM) Nitzam Steinberg, who won over National Master (NM) Giovannie Mejia in the blitz round and beaten GM Rogelio Antonio Jr. in the rapid round.

Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas won over Cherry Ann Mejia while her teammates Allan Pason and Michael Joseph Pagaran edged Dennis Bernas and NM John Michael Silvederio, respectively.

NM Merben Roque impressively snatched a draw against the Kisela Knights’ import, Armenian GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan.

They went on routing the Machers,15.5-5.5. The Machers is at the ninth spot of the standings with one win and four losses from their 41 accumulated points. Their lone victory came when they defeated the Iriga City Oragons,13.5-7.5.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors is now second in the south division standings with a 5-0 (win-loss) card with 68 points behind the Camarines Soaring Eagles with a 5-0 record from their 75 accumulated points.

The Kisela Knights dropped from second to fourth place with a 3-2 (win-loss) record after losing to the Dutchess Dagami Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Toledo Trojans improved to a 4-1 record with 66 points after winning all their two-scheduled matches last Saturday evening. They are now at third in the south division standings.

The Trojans defeated the Mindoro Tamaraws,16-5, and the Oragons,12.5-8.5.

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors split their two-scheduled games with a win and a defeat. They first edged the Zamboanga Sultans,12-9, but faltered in their second game versus the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,9-12.

The Naki Warriors is at the fifth spot with, 3-2 record in the standings with 55 points.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Dagami Warriors stake unbeaten run vs tough foe in Wesley So Cup

Toledo Trojans dumps Cebu City Marchers, gears up for Camarines wood pushers

Wesley So officially a US citizen

Trojans to parade Iranian Super GM in 2nd conference of PCAP online chess