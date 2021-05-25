Rose from #90DayFiance turning heads online yet again!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— You are the best view indeed, Rose!

Who would have thought Rose Marie Vega from the famous #90DayFiance reality show could be all so fierce and fiery?

In a photoshoot she did with renowned photographer Niccolo Cosme, Rose looked like a model straight out of an editorial magazine.

It was last Sunday, May 23, 2021, when Cosme shared some of the shots he took of his new muse.

“Swipe left to reveal more! Thank you so much, Rose, your humility and beauty spark up the room! You are a gem!” an excerpt from Cosme’s caption read.

CDN Digital shared the photos on Monday, May 24, and as of Tuesday, it has been shared more than 460 times with 271 comments and 1,700 reactions.

Most of the netizens were astonished with her transformation. Check out some of their comments:

In all honesty, Rose could be a model. Don’t you think?

/bmjo

