‘Rasta Man’ wants bigger fights

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One of Omega Boxing Gym’s most exciting boxer, Mark “Rasta Man” Vicelles, aims to fight big names in the 108-pound division after his dominating win in Kumbati 8 last March 27, 2021 at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Vicelles, who is the reigning Philippines Visayas Professional Boxing Association light flyweight champion, knocked out Richard Rosales (14-15-2,8KOs) in the fourth round of their non-title showdown in the main event of the fight card.

He remains unbeaten as he has 13 victories, seven via knockout, and one draw.

The 25-year old, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat native’s win is more than just another mark in his promising record as it is also a huge factor in his climb to the top 15 rankings of the light flyweight division.

“Dako kaayo nga kalipay para nako nga karon naa ko dako nga chance nga mosaka pa sa world rankings,” said Vicelles.

(I’m very happy that I have a huge chance of improving my world rankings.)

In the WBC, where Ken Shiro is the reigning light flyweight champion, Vicelles is ranked ninth. He is ranked 12th in the IBF with Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado as the reigning champion while he is ranked eighth in the WBO with Mexican Elwin Soto as the current champion.

“Mas na motivate pa ko mo training ug maayo kay duol na lang jud akong goal nga mahimong world champion,” added Vicelles.

(I am more motivated to train harder because I am closer to my goal of being a world champion.)

Vicelles said he wants to fight either of the three current world champions in his division.

But Vicelles’ trainer, Julius Erving Junco, doesn’t want to rush anything just yet for the boxer who he considers as one of Omega Boxing Gym’s most promising.

“Maybe three more acid fights and Mark will be ready for a world title shot,” said Junco, the chief trainer of Omega Boxing Gym.

