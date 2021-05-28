DOH: Nearly 4.7M Filipinos already vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 4.7 million individuals have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Friday, May 28, 2021.

“We were able to vaccinate already almost 4.7 million individuals. We are averaging about 170,000 jabs per day,” DOH spokesperson Dr. Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire said in an interview with Teleradyo.

Vergeire noted that while the country is averaging around 170,000 jabs administered per day, the target is to reach 500,000 jabs per day to have about 50 million individuals vaccinated by the end of the year.

“Pero ito lahat ay dependent sa global supplies kung darating lahat ng ating mga nai-order na bakuna hanggang sa matapos ang taon para marating natin ito,” Vergeire said.

(This, however, depends on global supplies and if all our vaccine orders will arrive by the end of the year so we can reach our goal.)

Data from the DOH as of May 25 show that more than one million people in the country are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

National Taskforce (NTF) Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez said hitting the 4-million mark is a “milestone” in the National Vaccination Program.

He also expressed confidence that the country “will be able to double this figure and vaccinate more than four million people as long there is a steady supply of vaccines.”