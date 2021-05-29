Chan welcomes IATF move to study bid to allow foreign leisure tourists into PH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan welcomes the move of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to study the possibility of allowing foreign tourists to enter the country for leisure travels.

This after the Department of Tourism (DOT) proposed to the IATF-MEID to establish a green lane for leisure travelers who already had full doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

To recall, Chan was among those who appealed to the IATF-MEID to allow foreign tourists to enter Lapu-Lapu City, as long as they have been completely vaccinated.

Chan said that this would help in bringing back the vibrance of the economy in the city, especially in the tourism industry.

“That’s a very good development nga at least nadungog nila unya mabalik na ta sa ekonomiya, hilabi na sa industriya sa turismo. Lisod gyud kaayo ang atong siyudad, so mao na atong gisaligan, ang atong mga turista,” Chan said.

(That’s a very good development that at least they heard us and our economy will be back especially the tourism industry. It is difficult for our city especially since we depend on our tourists.)

Earlier, Chan sent a letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque regarding his appeal.

