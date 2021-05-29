Cebu City shooting incidents: 2 men, 1 woman killed in 14 hours

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 29,2021 - 12:12 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men and a woman were shot dead in three separate shooting incidents in Cebu City in a span of 14 hours on May 28.

At 4:45 a.m., a gunman shot dead a sidewalk vendor in Colon Street in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City.

Johaiber Abdulgani, 28, a native of Lanao del Sur but is now a resident of Barangay Pahina, died after he was shot in the head by a lone gunman, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office.

Parilla said that they were investigating if the killing was due to a personal grudge after the victim’s brother told them that his brother had argued with somebody prior to his death.

Around 13 hours later, at 4 p.m., a 37-year-old resident of Barangay Carreta was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at the Chinese cemetery in the barangay.

Patrolman Alfred Talaboc, desk officer of the Mabolo Police Station identified the victim as Elizabeth Grates, 37, a resident of the barangay.

Talaboc said that he could not give more details because they were still waiting for the report of the investigator.

An hour after the Barangay Carreta shooting, at past 5 p.m., Pardo Police Station policemen responded to a shooting alarm in Sitio Calumpang, Barangay Inayawan and found the body of Arnel Gaviola, who was shot dead, by an unidentified gunman.

Police were still trying to find out who the assailant of Gaviola was and the motive of his killing.

