Kapatagan Buffalo Braves eager to make presence felt in VisMin Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Kapatagan Buffalo Braves want to make their presence felt in their debut in the pro basketball scene starting with their campaign in Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Although the start date and the official venue of the Mindanao leg has yet to be announced by league officials, the Buffalo Braves announced their intent in joining the league by revealing their stacked roster.

Their backcourt will be comprised of Teytey Teodoro, Renz Palma, Ryan Costelo, and Shaq Alanes.

Also tapped by the team are Letran’s Christian Fajarito and Alex Mandreza — both of whom are looking to secure a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Board.

Joining Fajarito in the frontline are Jay Ar Ng Sang, Jamil Gabawan, and homegrown big man Paul Siarot.

Completing the squad are Eduardo Doroteo, King Astrero, Genmar Bragais, Marlon Monte, and Lanao Del Norte’s own Joel Sollano, Carlos Tabaquero, Jeames Incio, and Jeoffrey Acain.

The Buffalo Braves’ head coach Cris Bautista embraces the challenge in front of them as the team revealed they only have a few weeks to gear up for the competition that will feature nine teams.

“Ang maganda sa backcourt natin ngayon is hindi ako nag-rerely sa pure point guards sa lineup ko. Ang real point guard sa team ko is Ryan (Costelo) lang. Lahat ng perimeter ko like sila Teytey and Renz can bring the ball down and set plays,” said Bautista, who will be joined by Al Vergara, Dabert Candado, Nino Matig-A, and Timoteo Gatchalian on the sidelines.

“This is going to be a running team.”

The team will only get to meet each other later this week. This is why Bautista is not setting lofty goals for his team as he plans to take it one game at a time.

“Ang problema ko ngayon, yung ibang teams nasa Mindanao na. Pero once we get there, I hope na we can fast-track games. Sa games na lang kami mag-aadjust. Kaya our goal is to make the playoffs first.”

Currently, league officials are looking to push back the tip-off, which was supposed to start this month, as Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, Cagayan De Oro, Agusan del Sur, and Butuan are under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Davao City, meanwhile, along with Iligan City, Cotobato City, and Lanao del Sur are under GCQ.

