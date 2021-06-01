Mandaue keeps tight watch over river systems

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) is placed under a blue alert after Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised due to the effects of Tropical Storm Dante.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, MCDRRMO head, said that their personnel, vehicles, and equipment are on standby to respond to any incident.

The MCDRRMO and Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) are also closely monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm Dante and the water level of rivers at the city’s Command Center.

Ybañez said as of Tuesday afternoon, there was no abnormal rise in the level of the water of the city’s rivers yet.

He said if there would be an abrupt rise in the rivers’ water level they would conduct a preemptive evacuation.

Aside from the installed cameras near the rivers, there are also early warning devices so that residents would know the river’s water level and if the’re a need to evacuate.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said as of 6:10 p.m the river was fast flowing and there was no significant rise of the river’s water level. /rcg