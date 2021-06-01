24 areas in Cebu remain under Signal No. 1 as Dante heads to E. Samar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 24 areas in Cebu remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Dante (international name: Choi-Wan), the latest advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed.

The state weather bureau, in its Severe Weather Bulletin released at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, hoisted Storm Signal No. 1 in Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Sogod, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabogon, Bantayan Islands (Santa Fe, Madridejos, Bantayan), Daanbantayan, Medellin, Catmon, Danao City, Carmen, Compostela, Cebu City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cordova.

On top of this, the Pagasa also issued General Flood Advisory for Central Visayas, cautioning individuals situated near rivers and tributaries to be on alert as flooding is likely.

In Cebu, those particularly near the river systems of Kotkot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Sabangdaku.

“People living near the mountain slopes and in the low-lying areas of the above-mentioned river systems and the local disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned are still advised to take necessary precautionary measures,” they added.

Pagasa located the eye of Dante 85 kilometers (km) east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, or 110 km east southeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar as of 4 p.m.

It has slightly weakened with wind speeds of 65 km per hour (kph), and gustiness reaching up to 80 kph while moving in a north-northwestward direction at a speed of 25 kph.

Dante is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar between tonight and early Wednesday morning, June 2.

Below is the complete list of areas covered under TCWS.

TCWS No. 2

Luzon – Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, the southern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, Basud, Mercedes), Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, Albay and Sorsogon

Visayas – Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, and the northeastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Santa Fe, Palo)

TCWS No. 1

Luzon – Rizal, Laguna, the southeastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, San Juan, Rosario, Taysan, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, San Jose), Quezon including Polillo Islands, the rest of Camarines Norte, Marinduque, and Romblon

Visayas – The northeastern portion of Aklan (Lezo, Numancia, Banga, Kalibo, New Washington, Balete, Batan, Altavas, Makato, Tangalan), the northeastern portion of Capiz (Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panitan, Sigma, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar, Ma-Ayon, Dao, Cuartero), the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion), the northeastern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, City of Victorias, Calatrava), the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Sogod, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabogon, Bantayan Islands, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Catmon, Danao City, Carmen, Compostela, Cebu City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova), the northeastern potion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Ubay, San Miguel, Alicia, Buenavista, Mabini, Candijay, Anda, Inabanga, Guindulman, Dagohoy, Pilar, Danao, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), the rest of Leyte and Southern Leyte

Mindanao – Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Island, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, Butuan City), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal). / ###

