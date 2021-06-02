Signal No. 1 still up in 12 areas in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several localities in northern and midwestern Cebu are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) as of Wednesday, June 2, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Dante (international name: Choi-Wan), the state weather bureau announced.

The 8 a.m. Severe Weather Bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Medellin, San Remigio, Daanbantayan and Bantayan Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe) under TCWS No. 1.

This meant these areas can expect wind with strengths ranging between 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) within the next 36 hours.

TCWS has been lifted in other areas in Cebu on Wednesday morning.

Dante made its first landfall over Eastern Samar province on Tuesday evening, according to Pagasa. A second landfall was recorded in Masbate province on Wednesday morning. Dante is projected to make its third landfall over Romblon.

Dante maintained its strength with wind speeds of 65 kph, and gustiness reaching up to 90 kph while moving in a westward direction at a speed of 25 kph.

Pagasa last saw the storm’s center over the southern coastal waters of Romblon at 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Below is the complete list of areas in the country still covered under TCWS.

TCWS No. 2

Luzon – The southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Dolores, Lucban, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, San Andres, San Narciso), Batangas, the southern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Alaminos), Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, the extreme northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog), Romblon, and the western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Milagros, Mandaon, Balud) including Burias Island.

Visayas – The northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar), the northern portion of Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Lezo, Numancia, Kalibo, New Washington, Batan), and the extreme northeastern portion of Iloilo (Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

TCWS No. 1

Luzon – Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, the western portion of Kalinga (Pasil, Tanudan, Lubuagan, Balbalan, Tinglayan), Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the extreme southern portion of Isabela (Ramon, Cordon), Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Cabarroguis, Diffun, Aglipay, Saguday), the central and southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Laguna, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the western portion of Camarines Norte (Labo, Capalonga, Santa Elena), the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Balatan, Bato, Cabusao, Milaor, Canaman, Gainza, Camaligan, Magarao), the western portion of Albay (Polangui, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao, Pio Duran, Guinobatan, Jovellar), the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island, and the western portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Magallanes, Bulan, Matnog)

Visayas – Antique, the rest of Aklan, the rest of Capiz, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Pulupandan, Valladolid, San Enrique, La Carlota City, San Carlos City, Bago City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso), the extreme northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso), and the northwestern portion of Cebu (Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Medellin, San Remigio, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands. /###