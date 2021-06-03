Establishments urged: Provide lounge for delivery riders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Establishments in Cebu City are urged to provide a lounge for delivery riders as people opt for delivery more amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a resolution passed by the City Council, mall establishments, food enterprises, and other similar businesses should provide exclusive lounges for delivery application riders.

“With the ongoing quarantine protocols by the Local Government Unit, people are encouraged to stay at home and find alternative measures to visit restaurants. One of the most essential services is the food delivery personnel. ”

“These delivery personnel aids in maintaining the maximum capacity of establishments by encouraging people to stay at home and order at their own convenience in the comfort of their homes,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the author of the resolution.

The lounge must include water dispensers, charging stations, a disinfection area with chairs and tables, and following safety protocols as well.

The establishments are encouraged to treat the riders as partners in accumulating customers and earning profits because they bring the products to the customers’ doorsteps.

Garganera hopes that establishments will work on complying with the city’s request to also provide comfort to the riders who have been working hard amid the pandemic to bring services to the people stuck at home.

The Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCCI) is tasked to disseminate the City Council’s request to its member establishments. /rcg