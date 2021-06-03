Korean fugitive nabbed in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fugitive from South Korea was arrested here last Wednesday, June 2.

Enforcers from the Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Korea National Police Agency arrested Kim Byunggon in a mall in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of CIDG-Central Visayas, said Byunggon, 43, is accused by South Korean authorities for fraud.

Dalogdog said allegedly Byunggon defrauded and siphoned off around 200 million Won, roughly P10 million, from victims.

“Kung sa Pilipinas pa, large-scale estafa… Meron syang outstanding warrant of arrest sa South Korea for defrauding. The arrest warrant was recently issued last May 21, 2021,” said Dalogdog.

(If it is in the Philippines, large-scale estafa … He has an outstanding warrant of arrest in South Korea for defrauding. The arrest warrant was recently issued last May 21, 2021.)

The operation against Byunggon stemmed from a tip that the country’s BI received from South Korea’s National Police Agency.

“The Korean Government through their National Police Agency coordinated with our BI which, in turn, also coordinated with the CIDG here,” Dalogdog said.

Byunggon is currently under the custody of the BI, accompanied by members of South Korea’s police, and awaiting deportation.

In the meantime, Dalogdog said they believed Byunggon fled to Cebu in an attempt to elude arrest in his home country.

“He was not able to provide more details when we interviewed him after the arrest. Except that he told us there were plenty of men involved in the fraud, and he was just caught in a crossfire among his other accomplices,” added Dalogdog.

