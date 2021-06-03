Get vaccinated, get discounts soon in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — To encourage residents to get inoculated against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has proposed to ask the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to let establishments provide discounts to residents who were already vaccinated.

Cortes, however, said they still need to discuss with the MCCI how much discount the establishments can give to vaccinated residents.

Cortes said that even though the city has the highest number of vaccinated individuals among local government units in Cebu through the Project Balik Buhay (PBB) program, there are still many residents who have not registered yet.

As of June 2, there were already 7,490 individuals who have received the first dose while 2,562 individuals have completed the required doses based on the PBB’s data posted by the Mandaue City Public Information Office last night.

The data is only for the vaccination done by PBB and does not include the numbers from the city’s three vaccination sites namely, the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, and Pacific Mall.

On Tuesday, June 1, lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the Mandaue City Vaccination Center, said there were over 9,500 individuals who have already received their first dose while at least 4,000 vaccinees have already received their second dose.

The city targets to inoculate 1,400 individuals per day at the three vaccination sites.

Cortes added that there is also a need to intensify the information dissemination about the COVID-19 vaccines so that residents will know the benefits of getting vaccinated. /rcg