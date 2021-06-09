Quarantine hotel room rates in Cebu now at par with Metro Manila – HRRAC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The national government has allowed hotels in Cebu offering quarantine rooms to increase its current rates.

The Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) on Wednesday, June 9, announced that the government has approved their request to increase room rates of hotels here providing quarantine or isolation facilities for arriving Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

“Yesterday, we were able to (get approval) from the OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) and now we’re here to announce that finally OWWA has heeded to our plea,” said Alfred Reyes, HRRAC president and bai Hotel general manager.

This means that from P1,400 per night, quarantine or isolation rooms being offered by hotels here in Cebu now range between P2,000 to P2, 500 per night.

“Atong gipangayo for five-star and four-star is P2,500 whereas kung naa sa three-star, P2,000,” added Reyes.

(We asked P2,500 for five-star and four-star hotels whereas the rate is P2,000 for three-star hotels.)

HRRAC urged hotels that want to implement the new rates to submit their proposals and secure a clearance first from the Central Visayas office of OWWA (OWWA-7).

According to Reyes, hotels here complained about the government’s decision of capping the rate of quarantine rooms at P1,400 per night, which is around P1,000 less than the rates collected by Metro Manila-based hotels.

“Our operating cost is at P1,000 to P1,500 on a regular room. Wa pay labot ang quarantine rooms ana (This rate still does not include quarantine rooms),” Reyes pointed out.

Aside from providing meals to ROFs and OFWs checking in, quarantine hotels are also required to have a licensed nurse on standby while all staff on duty must be housed in the hotel until they are safe to return to their respective residences.

On the other hand, Reyes also announced that their inventory of accredited quarantine hotel rooms have jumped from 2,500 to 3,600 as of this week.

“We’re still aiming to reach 5,000 rooms for ROFs and OFWs coming to Cebu. Hopefully the DOT (Department of Tourism) will be able to come up before (June) 12 (as to how many rooms will classified as quarantine and non-quarantine),” said Reyes.

The issue on the disparity of hotel room rates in Cebu and Metro Manila, serving as quarantine facilities for arriving ROFs and OFWs, was first raised by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Meanwhile, HRRAC thanked Garcia, DOT, OWWA and OWWA-7, and the Philippine Hotel Owners Association now that they are finally allowed to impose new room rates. / dcb