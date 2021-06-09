CSA’s online jr scrabble event moved to Independence Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The organizers of the monthly Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble Virtual Tournament are asking for extra patience from the participants after they moved the event to Saturday, June 12, 2021.

According to the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) President Marilyn Abella, they were forced to reschedule the resumption of the tournament from June 5, 2021, to Independence Day due to the packed schedule of their participants, who are mostly student scrabblers.

However, they assured all competitors in the tournament backed by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) that the online scrabble action will finally unfold on the said date.

“Due to school-related conflicts and tightness of schedule expressed by most of our student-scrabblers, we postponed the event to Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the same time,” said Abella.

“The players requested to move it and we find that Independence Day is the most suitable date for rescheduling our event.”

The tournament will utilize the Woogle platform with King of the Hill (KOTH) format. There will only be one category, the open category. It is also exclusive for public school students in elementary and high school as part of CCSC’s free grassroots development program in sports.

Around 30 word wizards will strut their skills in the tournament that’s been happening since August last year.

The event will be supervised by Abella herself along with School for Sports’ scrabble coaches Lear Jet Dela Cruz and Argiel Briones. /rcg