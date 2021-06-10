123rd Philippine Independence Day

Cebu City establishments, resident, motorists urged to display Philippine flags

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital | June 10,2021 - 09:35 AM

IN this June 2020 photo, vendors sell small versions of the Philippine Flag along N. Escario Street in Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Establishments, residents, and motorists in Cebu City are urged to display Philippine Flags in their buildings, houses, and vehicles in celebration of the country’s 123rd Independence Day on Saturday,  June 12, 2021.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama encouraged the patriotic act of putting up flags as a reminder to the public that the country is still fighting for its independence in present times.

He said the country, especially Cebu, is fighting to be free from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and the Philippine flag should remind everyone of their individual responsibility in making this independence happen.

Rama has instructed all public parks and playgrounds in the city to put up Philippine flags as well to remind the public of this continuous fight for independence amid all threats to the peace and health of Filipinos.

“It’s a declaration of liberation against the COVID-19. With all the vaccines that will be around, bring the Philippine flag highlighted. I am appealing to all to put up Philippine flags to declare that we are going to liberate ourselves from the quagmire of the pandemic,” said Rama.

Establishments in the city are encouraged to put up Philippine Flags as well so encourage the consumers to remember the Philippine Independence Day.

Jeepneys, public utility vehicles, private vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles if possible are urged to have flags attached to their units so that the streets in the city will be filled with the Philippine flags.

Rama hopes that as flags fly free in the city for Independence Day, this will one day reflect the freedom of the city from the pandemic.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Unlearning flag history

Celebrate Independence Day at Waterfront

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 123rd Independence Day, Cebu City, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, Mike Rama, Philippine flags, Philippine Independence Day

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.