Cebu City establishments, resident, motorists urged to display Philippine flags

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Establishments, residents, and motorists in Cebu City are urged to display Philippine Flags in their buildings, houses, and vehicles in celebration of the country’s 123rd Independence Day on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama encouraged the patriotic act of putting up flags as a reminder to the public that the country is still fighting for its independence in present times.

He said the country, especially Cebu, is fighting to be free from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and the Philippine flag should remind everyone of their individual responsibility in making this independence happen.

Rama has instructed all public parks and playgrounds in the city to put up Philippine flags as well to remind the public of this continuous fight for independence amid all threats to the peace and health of Filipinos.

“It’s a declaration of liberation against the COVID-19. With all the vaccines that will be around, bring the Philippine flag highlighted. I am appealing to all to put up Philippine flags to declare that we are going to liberate ourselves from the quagmire of the pandemic,” said Rama.

Establishments in the city are encouraged to put up Philippine Flags as well so encourage the consumers to remember the Philippine Independence Day.

Jeepneys, public utility vehicles, private vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles if possible are urged to have flags attached to their units so that the streets in the city will be filled with the Philippine flags.

Rama hopes that as flags fly free in the city for Independence Day, this will one day reflect the freedom of the city from the pandemic.

