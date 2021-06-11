KAABAG LGBTQ: Bike parade to kick off series of activities for Pride Month in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Unlike last year’s pride month, Mandaue City LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) community will now be having a series of activities.

The KAABAG LGBTQ officers and 6014 Mandaue Pride Organizers headed by lawyer Regal Oliva, city’s treasurer, made a courtesy call to Mayor Jonas Cortes on Friday, June 11, 2021, discussing the series of activities that they would be organizing in line with the city’s celebration of pride month.

Oliva said in June last year they only hang the pride flag because Cebu at that time was considered as the epicenter of COVID-19, but since this year some activities are now allowed, they would be having activities.

Oliva said gatherings would be in a very standard manner to not violate the protocols, also most of the activities would be done online and in social media.

The organization will open its Pride Month celebration with a Bike Parade at 5:30 p.m on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The Bike Parade is estimated to last for an hour that will start at the Mandaue City Hall going underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge to Colegio dela Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue to Parkmall then back to City Hall.

Oliva said as of today, 100 members had already confirmed to participate.

Oliva said there would be no gathering because whoever would join, would just go biking following the given route.

On June 14, they will be setting up a community pantry.

In each barangay, there will be at least five LGBTQ+ members of the poorest of the poor, who will be given coupons that will be selected by their LGBT leaders.

Recipients will come to City Hall and will be given goods.

“After that we will do livelihood na for them, will train them afterwards, you know employment is a problem at least ang labor force will be added and LGBT communities are welcome because in Mandaue we’re very much protected because we have an ordinance naman eh,” said Oliva.

On June 23, they will have a webinar on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression (Sogie) Bill or the Anti-Discrimination Bill.

Oliva said they were hoping that the bill would be passed for everyone’s equal rights.

They will also be having a photowall competition that will be located in the different barangays and Tiktok Challenge.

Entries will be posted at 6014 Mandaue PRIDE March Facebook Page.

Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021.

