Cebu City celebrates Independence Day eve by burning Flags

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will celebrate Independence Day by highlighting its improved Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation.

Ahead of the celebration, the city government conducted a Lowering of the Flag and Burning of Flags ceremonies on Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021, to jumpstart the Independence Day activities.

Around 10 tattered flags were burnt during the ceremony as a respectful way of disposing of the flags that symbolize the country’s sovereignty.

According to the City Historical and Cultural Affairs Office (CHAO), the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines states that tattered flags that are no longer fit for use must be burned and buried.

“Mao nay nahalatid sa Section 14 sa Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines nga ang mga flags nga gisi, dunot, ni-fade na ang color, ilisan na apan dili basta basta nga malabay. Kini sunogon ug ang iyang abo hiposon ug ilubong,” said CHAO in a text message.

According to the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines Section 14, “A flag worn out through wear and tear shall not be thrown away. It shall be solemnly burned to avoid misuse or desecration. The flag shall be replaced immediately when it begins to show signs of wear and tear.”

The flags that were burned on Friday are from the barangays and different government offices in the city that regularly raise the flag in their respective flag poles.

For the actual Independence Day celebration on June 12, 2021, Cebu City will start the day with a Flag Raising Ceremony and a wreath-laying at Plaza Sugbo.

In the afternoon, the New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) Megavaccination site will be launched at the South Road Properties.

In the evening, the city government will be recognized in a formal ceremony the individuals that have helped the city government in the crucial times of the pandemic.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu is expected to be conferred the Order of Rajah Humabon, the highest recognition the city government gives to individuals who have exceptionally contributed to the city.

Awards will also be given to Retired General Melquiades Feliciano and his wife, Mia, for their contributions in helping the city survive the pandemic.

Cimatu and the Feliciano couple have assisted Cebu City in curbing the COVID-19 cases in the past year. /rcg