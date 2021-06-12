NOAH Complex to start operating next week 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has officially inaugurated the New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) megavaccination site.

As a symbol of liberation against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the site was inaugurated on Independence Day, June 12, 2021.

With this, the megavaccination site can start operating next week.

The NOAH Complex can accomodate a total of 2,000 individuals per day with up to 1,000 individuals at a given day.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama led the inauguration with national guests former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The barangays who will be using the sites have not yet been identified but buses will be provided to carry people to the sites and back.

The site has over 600 square meters space divided into sections including registration, vital signs taking, counseling, and inoculation.

Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera, the manager of NOAH, said a temporary storage facility was built as well to accomodate the freezer that the city plans to buy for the vaccines.

“Ang City Health Department naay plan nga mopalit og freezer. Sila na I think ang nangitag paagi,” said Pesquera.

(The City Health Department has the plan to buy the freezer. I think they will be the one to find a way for that.)

Rama announced that 21,000 Pfizer vaccines had recently been allocated to Cebu City from the 210,000 vaccines that arrived in Cebu.

The city can expect to get more vaccines in the future as promised by Secretary Carlito Galvez.

Additional 1,000 Sinovac vaccines have been allocated as well. The roll-out will continue next week, July 14, 2021.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos said the megavaccination site is an example to the rest of the Philippines on how to move forward from the pandemic.

“Vaccination is the solution,” said Marcos.

Marcos also expressed support to the autonomy of local government units (LGU) amid the ongoing debate on the swabbing policy for Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF).

The former senator, who is also a former governor of Ilocos Norte, said that the LGUs know better.

