Netizen tries Rico Blanco’s ‘Yugto’ for Trese opening scene, and it’s going viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A netizen who goes by the name Tito Ken on Twitter is giving everyone a whole new sound to Netflix’s Trese intro.

In his tweet yesterday, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tito Ken shared a short clip of how the opening scene of the series could have looked and sounded with Rico Blanco’s 2008 hit “Yugto.”

I think "Trese" not having @ricoblanco's "Yugto" as its opening theme is a missed opportunity. Sinubukan kong i-edit yung opening credits. Grabe, mangiyak-ngiyak ako nung una kong napanood yung resulta. Watch on Youtube: https://t.co/TkQIbByF3s#TreseOnNetflix #TreseNetflix pic.twitter.com/7v3PWPd3WQ — Tito Ken (@klouiset_) June 14, 2021

Some who have seen Trese couldn’t agree more that the tweet has now become viral.

Other viewers may be into this fan-made intro of Trese but others still find what commenters say is an Ifugao song authentic that brings a whole lot of mysterious feels to the Filipino series, Trese.

Before making its on-screen debut, Trese is a Filipino comic series that talks about Alexander Trese, a young detective who deals with supernatural origins.

It was released on Netflix in the Philippines last June 10, 2021.

Rico Blanco is a multi-awarder Filipino musician who gained popularity with the rock band Rivermaya.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Netizens ‘kilig’ over Maris Racal-Rico Blanco relationship