Netizen tries Rico Blanco’s ‘Yugto’ for Trese opening scene, and it’s going viral
CEBU CITY, Philippines— A netizen who goes by the name Tito Ken on Twitter is giving everyone a whole new sound to Netflix’s Trese intro.
In his tweet yesterday, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tito Ken shared a short clip of how the opening scene of the series could have looked and sounded with Rico Blanco’s 2008 hit “Yugto.”
I think "Trese" not having @ricoblanco's "Yugto" as its opening theme is a missed opportunity.
Sinubukan kong i-edit yung opening credits. Grabe, mangiyak-ngiyak ako nung una kong napanood yung resulta.
Watch on Youtube: https://t.co/TkQIbByF3s#TreseOnNetflix #TreseNetflix pic.twitter.com/7v3PWPd3WQ
— Tito Ken (@klouiset_) June 14, 2021
Some who have seen Trese couldn’t agree more that the tweet has now become viral.
Other viewers may be into this fan-made intro of Trese but others still find what commenters say is an Ifugao song authentic that brings a whole lot of mysterious feels to the Filipino series, Trese.
Before making its on-screen debut, Trese is a Filipino comic series that talks about Alexander Trese, a young detective who deals with supernatural origins.
It was released on Netflix in the Philippines last June 10, 2021.
Rico Blanco is a multi-awarder Filipino musician who gained popularity with the rock band Rivermaya.
