Netizen tries Rico Blanco’s ‘Yugto’ for Trese opening scene, and it’s going viral

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | June 16,2021 - 11:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A netizen who goes by the name Tito Ken on Twitter is giving everyone a whole new sound to Netflix’s Trese intro.

In his tweet yesterday, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tito Ken shared a short clip of how the opening scene of the series could have looked and sounded with Rico Blanco’s 2008 hit “Yugto.”

Some who have seen Trese couldn’t agree more that the tweet has now become viral.

Other viewers may be into this fan-made intro of Trese but others still find what commenters say is an Ifugao song authentic that brings a whole lot of mysterious feels to the Filipino series, Trese.

Before making its on-screen debut, Trese is a Filipino comic series that talks about Alexander Trese, a young detective who deals with supernatural origins.

It was released on Netflix in the Philippines last June 10, 2021.

Rico Blanco is a multi-awarder Filipino musician who gained popularity with the rock band Rivermaya.

