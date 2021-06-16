Ahong receives 2nd jab in Olango Island, urges residents to get inoculated

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is now fully vaccinated with the Sinovac Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

This after the mayor received the second dose of the vaccine, which was administered at the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD), has personally administered the second dose of the vaccine to Chan this afternoon.

“Okay kaayo atong second dose, pasalamat ko sa atong health officer nga si Dr. Agnes Realiza, pwera buyag pwerteng gaana’g kamot, wa gyud ko’y na feel,” Chan said.

Chan chooses to get vaccinated for the second dose in Olango Island, to set an example and to urge residents there to participate in the government’s vaccination drive.

Chan, earlier revealed that the island has a low turnout in their vaccination drive.

The mayor was also escorted by several barangay officials on the island, to show their support in the city’s vaccination campaign.

Aside from the mayor, around 20 senior citizens were also inoculated for their first dose of the vaccine.

“Happy sad ko nga akong kauban sa pagpabakuna karon ang mga senior citizens, unya dia pod ang ubang kapitanes sa Olango, they are very supportive kay kuyog sab sila sa akong pagpabakuna karon,” Chan added. /rcg