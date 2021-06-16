CPPO chief to evaluate some police stations

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director Engelbert Soriano said they will evaluate and assess some of the police stations in the province that had no accomplishments during their one-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO).

Soriano made this statement following the one-day SACLEO which started on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and ended on Wednesday, June 16.

Soriano said there may be many factors to be considered as to why some of the stations have no reported accomplishment.

“Pwede naman na wala talagang drugs doon sa area, so we need evaluation,” he said.

(It could be that there were really no drugs in the area, so we need evaluation.)

He added that right after the third implementation of SACLEO, they will be making assessments or evaluation as to why some of the stations have no accomplishments.

Soriano said that during the second SACLEO, they were able to arrest at least 17 drug suspects, one of whom is a high value individual. It also led to the seizure of around 85 grams of suspected shabu, amounting to P600,000 in 15 operations.

Aside from that, he also reported that they have served warrants of arrest and arrested a total of 34 wanted persons, one of whom is considered as most wanted person in the town of southwestern town of Barili.

They have also recovered at least eight loose firearms.