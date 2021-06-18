Porters of Carbon Public market get Father’s Day goodies from police, Cebu City gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 porters of the Carbon Public Market, who are all members of the Barangay Ermita Kargador Association (BEKA), received early Father’s Day special treat today, June 18 in Plaza Independencia in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

This after the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and the Cebu City government conducted their “Gasa Pasalamat alang sa Amahan” program earlier.

The 100 recipients benefitted from the free medical services (check-up), massage, haircut, processing of police clearance, and a food pack consisting of two (2) kilos rice, five (5) assorted noodles, five (5) assorted canned goods, a box of face masks, one (1) kilo of sugar, (1) kilo of salt, and one (1) pack of coffee.

One of the recipients was Sumillo Painlip, who is on his 70s, said he had been working as a porter for 20 years already. He has two kids.

According to him, he worked as a porter since he did not have anything to do back at home and being a porter was the only thing he knew.

Police Major Jeciree Basitao, head of the Police Community Relations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the station heads from the 11 police stations in Cebu City contributed to provide these goods to 100 Carbon porters.

Apart from the contributions from the station heads, other units such as the Regional Health Service provided hygiene kits for the recipients, the Highway Patrol Group also helped in the ‘Barangayanihan’, the part where free services were given to the porters, which was held earlier. Also, the Cebu City Government contributed for this program.

Porters are affective force multipliers

For his part, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, said that these porters would be effective force multipliers in Cebu City since they were always in the field.

They know whatever happens on ground, especially in Carbon Market, Ligan saidl

“So naa natay lista,naa natay mga pangalan,naa natay numbers ana nila, so anytime whenever naay kaguliyang or major concern sa Barangay, sila na gyud na atong ma tap dayon,” he said.

(We have a list of their names, and we also have their numbers, so anytime there is an incident or major concern in the barangay, they will be the first ones to tap.)

Ligan said that they only limited them to a hundred to make sure that social distancing would be followed.

“Akong gitahasan akong mga station commanders para maoy mu determine sa mga recipient ani nila. Karon ni volunteer ang taga station 5 kay namugna na na nila. Na organize na nila ning group sa BEKA (Barangay Ermita Kargador Association),” Ligan added.

(We tasked our station commanders to determine the recipient of this program. Those at Station 5 volunteered because they were the ones who already created and organized BEKA (Barangay Ermita Kargador Association).)

With this, the Cebu City government, represented by David Arcilla, said that the city government had already laid down their plans for further activities to extend help for this group.

Arcilla also said that the plans would also include the people in the community and help restore the community from the effects of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Regie Real, head of the Regional PCR, said the activity was also the PNP’s way of reaching out to the community and strengthening their ties.

/dbs

