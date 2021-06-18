Jerry Guardo Extreme MTB Challenge kicks off Saturday in Barangay Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the inaugural Jerry Guardo Extreme MTB Challenge in Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City tomorrow, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

More than 400 cyclists of different ages will strut their wares in the major cycling competition organized by Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo himself to promote bike safety.

Bonbon is one of Cebu City’s mountain barangays.

According to one of the event’s race directors, Arvin Loberanis, the race has also attracted some of the sport’s strong contenders along with neophytes and beginners.

“Daghan pa mga developmental team cyclists ang mga gikan sa kadtong national MTB Cross Country Championships sa Danao ang manuwa aning event. Kasagaran sa mga participants naa sa beginners ug juniors categories,” said Loberanis.

Loberanis said that Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels’ father and son tandem of Dongkey and Khalil Sanchez will see action. The older Sanchez will vie in the elite division while his son is likely to compete in the juniors division.

The other categories featured in the event are kids, veterans, women, and executives.

Other strong contenders who will be competing tomorrow according to Loberanis are Alexander Surban, Roy Carbonera, Kyle Taboada, and many more.

Barangay Bonbon is located nine kilometers west of Cebu City and can mainly be accessed through the Transcentral Highway (TCH). The place is known for its unspoiled mountainous terrains and riverbeds, perfect for an off-road mountain bike event like the one to be held tomorrow.

The racecourse will feature river trails, downhill, and uphill terrains stretching around 800 meters to one kilometer, according to Guardo.

Part of the proceeds from the registration fee will be used to fund a basic bike safety training program.

More than P40,000 worth of cash prizes is at stake for the top five winners in each division. Participants will also have a chance to win exciting raffle prizes courtesy of one of the race’s sponsors, FJB Bike Hubs. /rcg