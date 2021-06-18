Fair weather will prevail this weekend in Metro Cebu

GINATILAN, Cebu, Philippines — Metro Cebu will experience fair weather this weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Friday, June 18, 2021.

“In the next three days, generally fair weather gihapon ta with chances of localized thunderstorm,” Romeo Aguirre, Pag-Asa-Mactan weather specialist, told CDN Digital.

(In the next three days, we will have generally fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorm.)

According to the weather bureau, Metro Cebu and the entire part of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon or Localized thunderstorms.

The forecast temperature for today will range from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius and a heat index of up to 41 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa advised the public to keep monitoring for updates.

