DOLE-7 urges businesses to get Safety Seal Certificates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Business establishments in Central Visayas are urged to apply for the Safety Seal Certificate to ensure compliance with the prevailing minimum health standards.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE -7), in a recent press release, announced they would be issuing the Safety Seal Certificates to compliant establishments in Metro Cebu next week.

DOLE-7 said they were assessing at least 19 businesses in Metro Cebu, to see if they were following the ‘sector-specific’ guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), and the Joint DOLE – DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) Interim Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

Companies then found to have observed and implemented the standard health protocols will then be awarded and issued with the Safety Seal Certificates, added DOLE-7.

“Hopefully, by next week, we will get to issue a Safety Seal Certificate to compliant companies,” said DOLE-7 director Salome Siaton.

In turn, Siaton also urged other establishments to follow suit, and start applying for the Safety Seal Certificates.

“It (Safety Seal Certificate) will tell the people, the workers, and the clients that it is safe for them to go out, visit and work in these companies because the same has already been issued with a Safety Seal Certificate,” she said.

Issuance of Safety Seal Certificate is free and is renewable every after six months, DOLE – 7 said.

Establishments with such certificates, however, may face revocation if authorities will find out that they no longer comply with the minimum public health standards.

/dbs