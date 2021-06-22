USC Senior High School students mount art exhibit in celebration of Animal Rights Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines –After more than a year of silence, the USC Senior High School Art and Design students in the South Campus finally opens their annual art exhibit dubbed “HULAGWAY ‘21” on June 23, Wednesday, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The exhibit showcases students’ best works — a rich harvest of artworks despite the pandemic and limitations of online instruction. (It would be noted that last year’s batch wasn’t able to display due to strict safety protocols being at the height of the Covid pandemic.)

Hulagway which means “picture” or “image” in Cebuano is a fitting title for this year’s exhibit because art begins with an image or picture in the minds of the artist, and becomes a reality through creation.

This year, however, the students decided to display not just for art’s sake, but are creating art for worthy causes and advocacies.

Last March, they were able to exhibit digital artworks celebrating Women’s Month in partnership with Legal Alternatives for Women (LAW) Center Inc. in a week-long exhibit dubbed as “Halad sa Kababayen-an” at SM Seaside City Cebu.

This month, HULAGWAY ’21 will join the celebration of Animal Rights Awareness Week with a selection of posters on animal rights and welfare. This is in partnership with Mayari Animal Rescue Organization, Inc. (MARO, Inc.) – a charity organization doing rescues and sheltering stray dogs and cats in Cebu City to which all students are animal lovers and strong advocates.

Artworks include realistic and abstract works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, as well as digital and poster art. A section on Art History will also be featured.

The exhibit opens Wednesday, June 23, 3 pm-5 pm at the Upper Ground Floor, City Wing Bridgeway, SM Seaside City Cebu, and will run for a week from June 23-30, 2021.

Ribbon-cutting will by officiated USC Administrators and MARO representatives, and a blessing will follow. Admission is FREE. /rcg from PR